CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County Fights Cancer teams are gearing up for the annual HCFC block party to be held June 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Hancock County Courthouse lawn in Carthage.

Team captains or members can go to the Marine Bank & Trust in Carthage to pick up packets for the year, or download a packet from the HCFC website.

For information on how to form a team, call HCFC board president Cynthia Stewart at (217) 357-8563 or email cstewart@mhtlc.com.

In each of the past years, the block party has raised more than $40,000. Funds raised at the 2019 block party will be donated, with 60 percent going to HUGS of Hancock County, and 40 percent going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, designated for cancer research.

The block party includes musical entertainment, food vendors, special sales and activities by teams, a car show, a silent auction, activities for kids and the Running for Tess 5K run.