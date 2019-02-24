The ongoing blizzard in Story County has made travel in the county very dangerous and life threatening, according to several state and local officials.

“We are using our plows to keep emergency routes clear and to support emergency responders. Visibility is so poor in open areas that our snow plow drivers can barely see the front of their plows making plowing conditions very risky,” said Darren Moon, the director of Story County Secondary Roads.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is facing similar challenges, with its website reporting Highway 30 closed west of Ames and Highway 210 closed west of Slater.

The National Weather Service has a Blizzard Warning in effect for Story County until 6 p.m. tonight with high winds continuing throughout the day.

“Everyone should stay off the roads and only people with essential duties should be traveling today,” said Keith Morgan, Story County Emergency Management coordinator. “People who attempt to drive and get stuck on the roads will make it difficult, if not impossible, for our snow plow operators to open up the roads if there is an emergency.”