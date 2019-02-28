Sometimes things happen when they happen for a reason.

And there definitely appears to be a reason why a mother, who lost her 18-year-old daughter in 1987, was thinking about what she should do with her daughter’s beautiful prom dress at about the same time that she saw a Facebook post by a group that has started working on behalf of the national organization, The Angel Gown® Program.

That group includes Kay Fleshman, a 1978 graduate of Nevada High School, was basically got the ball rolling.

“I have been following Anita Schatz…for over a year,” said Fleshman, who recently moved from Nevada to Lester in northwest Iowa, to be closer to grandchildren.

Schatz is the founder, president and production coordinator of the Angel Gowns by Baba, Inc., Ministry, which takes formal gowns, including wedding dresses, and transforms them into many infant-sized “angel” gowns for children who are stillborn or who die as infants. For those infants too small to be easily dressed in a gown, the group also creates beautiful pouches that are suitable for the remains of very tiny babies.

“I was searching for a new cause I could get behind,” Fleshman said, and it seemed to her that her creative interests and passion for volunteerism, especially when it came to the area of grieving, were a perfect fit for what the Angel Gowns ministry is doing all across the country.

“Pregnancy is difficult for many and once there’s a baby, the whole world changes,” Fleshman said. “But, (statistics show) one out of four pregnancies result in miscarriage.” How can someone help those who are grieving the loss of a baby?

Some of Fleshman’s good friends, including her very close friend Sheri Harrison of Nevada, were ready to jump on board with the idea of making infant-sized burial gowns.

“I became involved because Kay asked me, and she knows that I will never turn her down,” Harrison said. Harrison also felt this was a way for her to honor her nephew, Joel, “who we got to love for eight days before he passed away.”

Very quickly, others jumped on board to be part of this locally organized Angel Gowns mission, which for this group is called “Born an Angel, Iowa.”

Fleshman mentioned some of those who have joined the cause. “Liz Cox, a classmate of mine, donated her time and talent to create our logo and a special enclosure card for the layettes. Bonnie Raines, Marilyn Choate and Jan Robey are crocheting; Wes and Traci Hubbard are providing a drop-off site for gowns and other materials (at their Sixth Street fitness/boutique business location, 1005 Sixth St.); Renee Ruden has another drop-off site (at Hair Zone, 1210 Sixth St.), Leanne Farrington, Tammy Ackerman and Sharon Chitty have volunteered; Jessica Eyanson was the Facebook/email chief and is providing a drop-off site at her home in Sheldon; Arlene Jensen has volunteered; Heather Ludwig has been associated with Angel Gowns by Baba and has given us good direction…”

Fleshman said, “All of the ladies involved have had to endure this type of (infant) loss, whether it was us or someone we love.” She and Harrison are hoping for even more people to jump on board.

A Gilbert woman, with an incredible reason to join their cause, has done just that.

One mother’s story

Karen Willson, of Gilbert, noticed a social media post about the newly formed Born an Angel, Iowa, and knew this was the answer of what she would do with her daughter’s prom dress.

Willson’s daughter, Carmon, a 1987 graduate of Nevada High School, died at the age of 18, just a few months after she had worn her beautiful blue dress to her senior prom. Carmon was killed in a car-train accident in Nevada on the weekend before she would have started nursing school.

Willson described her daughter as a “very loving, bubbly person. She brought joy to everybody she knew.”

And Carmon loved children, her mother said. “She babysat for a lot of little ones, who are now grown with their own children… She always said she wanted to have lots of children.”

Willson has always believed that Carmon is in heaven, taking care of babies who die. And when she saw the Facebook post that Born An Angel, Iowa was looking for dresses, she knew immediately that Carmon’s dress, sitting in a box inside a closet of her home, needed to go to this mission.

“About a week before I saw the post on Facebook, I had that closet open and was looking at that box and wondering what I was going to do with her dress. Then I saw the post. It was just like Carmon said, ‘This is what I want you to do with it.’”

In its vintage 1980’s style, the dress is described by Willson as a “Cinderella” style gown, with a high-neck collar, cape sleeves and lots of lace. It is blue lace on blue satin, and floor length. “If they use the blue satin underneath (the lace), it would make something beautiful for the little boys,” Willson noted.

Not only is Willson donating her daughter’s prom dress to the angel gown cause, but she’s also agreed to be a drop-off site in Gilbert for those who wish to donate their dresses to this mission, one she personally understands. “I think it’s just such a marvelous thing that they’re doing this for people who have stillborn babies or babies who die shortly after birth. I had a tubal pregnancy too…I know what it’s like to lose a little one.”

People in the Gilbert area can connect with Willson on Facebook, or drop dresses off at her house at 302 School St.

What the group needs

Obviously, the main need for Born an Angel, Iowa is dresses — wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, mother of the bride dresses, prom dresses, flower girl dresses — but there are other needs as well. Some of those include

• Ziploc gallon size baggies

• plastic tubs with lids

• plastic bags that hold furniture covers or pillows with closures

• new poly fiber filling

• extra soft new flannel in pastels

• lace or narrow ribbon in pastels or baby prints

• blank thank-you cards

• baby soft #3 yarn for hats, blankets and accessories

• clean small buttons

• financial donations for postage and packaging

• gift cards to be used at places where sewing supplies can be purchased

• new scissors, seam rippers and other notions

Basically, anything you can think of that is used by those who sew would be helpful to this group, which has so far made and dropped off 12 to 15 dresses to hospitals in Iowa who accept angel gowns.

“We are in constant communication with various other angel gown groups to gather (information) from their experience,” Fleshman said. She and others have been researching the best ways to work with the types of fabrics they will be using and the proper deconstruction of dresses, so they can get the most out of each donated garment.

This mission can be as comforting to those receiving the gowns for their lost child, as it is for those donating a gown, which Willson’s story shows. One thing that Born an Angel, Iowa intends to do for all those who donate gowns, is to take pictures of the infant gowns and accessories that your donation makes possible.

Willson is patiently awaiting that moment. “I am definitely eager to see what they make from Carmon’s dress.”

You can connect with Born an Angel, Iowa, by email: bornanangeliowa@gmail.com or on Facebook. You can help them by using your own sewing skills in this mission and/or donating to the cause. Please use their local drop-off sites (mentioned in this story) to donate items.

INFOBOX

If you drop off a wedding dress or other special occasion dress for Born an Angel, Iowa, the group would ask that you put your name and address with the garment, and if possible, a picture of the dress when it was worn. They will strive to connect you with pictures of the new gowns or garments that are made from your donation.