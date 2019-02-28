• Zach Hansen, a senior at Central and a graduate of Nevada High School, is a member of the Central College men’s golf team.

• The following Journal-area students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2018 dean’s list at Iowa State University. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work:

Colo - Melissa Carroll, senior, marketing; Megan Messina, junior, music

Nevada - Leah Alexander, senior, child, adult, and family services; Lisa Bransfield, senior, English; Beau Coberley, sophomore, journalism and mass communication; Mackenzie Coberley, senior, event management; Brianna Derrick, junior, elementary education; Isaac Fisher, senior, veterinary medicine; Jamie Flynn, senior, agricultural and life sciences education; Willow Griffith, senior, agricultural systems technology; Bella Guyll, junior, mechanical engineering; Jessie Heintz, senior, graphic design; Dakota Hottle, senior, veterinary medicine; Zoe Lenz, sophomore, microbiology; Tanner Messerli, senior, psychology; Courtnee Milam, sophomore, pre-business; Nathan Mowery, senior, agricultural engineering; Sydney See, senior, animal science; Logan Stufflebeam, sophomore, elementary education; Abigail Van Dam, sophomore, apparel, merchandising, and design

Zearing - Parker Eley, sophomore, athletic training, Hannah Reischauer, junior, linguistics; Nicholas Tremain, senior, entrepreneurship

• At Iowa State University’s fall commencement ceremonies, Dec. 14-15, the following Journal-area graduates received degrees:

Colo - Melissa Carroll, B.S., marketing; Taylor Dulaney, B.S., culinary food science-human sciences

Nevada - Leah Alexander, B.S., child, adult, and family services; Mackenzie Coberley, B.S., event management; Willow Griffith, B.S., agricultural systems technology; Spencer Harrison, B.S., agricultural studies; Tanner Messerli, B.A., psychology, graduated cum laude

• Terry Stark of Nevada, owner of Chocolaterie Stam in Ames, will be honored at a special dinner and recognition ceremony on Tuesday, April 23. Stark will be one of seven to receive the Outstanding Alumni Award from DMACC.

• Dane Nealson of Nevada has been named to the Iowa Board of Pharmacy by Gov. Kim Reynolds, subject to Senate confirmation.