MOUNT UNION — On April 2, residents of the Winfield-Mount Union School District will be asked to approve a $4.75 million general obligation bond to be used for a facility improvement project.

The proposed project includes the purchase and renovation of a nearby building for industrial technology classrooms, replacement of the preschool and kindergarten building, expansion of the cafeteria, renovation of the band and vocal areas and a new HVAC system for the main, three-story school building.

In total, the project is estimated to cost $6.4 million, but only $4.75 million would be paid for with the general obligation bond, the tax impact of which would be $2.70 per $1,000 taxable valuation for 20 years. The rest would be paid for with money collected through the one-cent sales tax, or Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) tax.

Only the $4.75 million will appear on the ballot as that would be the amount to be paid off with the proposed property tax levy.

SAVE, which is designated for school infrastructure costs, now is set to sunset in 2029, but a bill expanding its sunset date to 2049 was passed by the Iowa House earlier this month.

Superintendent Jeff Maeder said about half of the $6.4 million will go toward the HVAC system. The rest of the project estimate is based on the range in price per square foot on the types of materials used for areas of expansion, as well as construction management and architectural design services.

Maeder said the preschool and kindergarten classrooms now are housed in a modular building that was purchased in the 1980s to accommodate for an especially large kindergarten class. The structure was not designed nor built with long-term use in mind.

"The building is not designed structurally as a permanent addition, although it's turned out to have served it's purpose for over 30 years," Maeder said. "A more permanent style building to house our pre-K and kindergarten classrooms will provide an even better learning environment for our students, and hopefully will be more appealing aesthetically from the outside."

Band and vocal areas would be moved to areas now used for industrial technology, as well as incorporate their current space.

The industrial technology classrooms would be moved into a former gas station building, 202 S. Locust St., across the street from the school. The building now is owned by Pilot Grove Savings Bank, which allows the district to use it for storage. Approval of the bond would allow the district to purchase that building and renovate it to meet classroom needs.

If voters approve the bond, work would be completed by the summer of 2021.

The proposed project differs significantly from the one voters rejected in 2017, when the proposed tax levy was $4.05 per $1,000 taxable valuation.

"First of all, we've reduced the scope of the project considerably compared to the proposal from two years ago," Maeder said, pointing to the 33 percent decrease between the current proposed levy rate and the one previously rejected. "We're also utilizing the current footprint of the school facility to address priorities determined by staff, community and school board."

The previous plan called for an increase of about 11,000 square feet for a new gymnasium, industrial technology area and cafeteria expansion. A new front entrance as well as renovations to make the building more accessible were part of the 2017 proposed plan, but are not included in this plan.

A second phase of the project, estimated to cost about $1.125 million, would create more usable gym space. This phase of the project would be paid for entirely through SAVE and therefore would not impact property tax.

Community information sessions are planned for 9 to 11 a.m. March 16 at the site of the proposed new industrial technology building, and from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19 at the Winfield Veterans Building. Both meetings will be open house format, with committee members on hand to answer questions about and discuss the project. People attending parent teacher conferences also may visit an information booth from 4 to 8 p.m. today in the school lobby.

People also may view the plan by visiting www.WMUTraditionwithaVision.com.

OTHER SPECIAL ELECTIONS

W-MU's referendum won't be the only special election April 2.

The Burlington School District will ask residents to approve the continuation of the voted physical plant and equipment levy through 2030. The VPPEL, money from which is to be used for building and maintenance costs, is funded through 67 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation. This year, the VPPEL provided the district with $706,858. That levy has been in place for the past 20 years.

Fort Madison School District residents will be asked to approve a $30 million general obligation bond that will fund the construction and furnishing of a new elementary school building, as well as traffic and grounds improvements near the middle school at Bluff Road and 48th Street. The property tax impact has not yet been determined, but due to an increase in property valuations in Lee County this year, it is expected to be less than what voters narrowly rejected last year, when a $75,000 home would have been an additional $36 per year for 20 years.

Residents of the village of Oquawka will be asked to vote to dissolve the Oquawka Fire Department to allow the Oquawka Fire Protection District to more efficiently continue providing fire protection services for Oquawka and its surrounding rural areas.