More than 100 business leaders, high school students and elected officials from the region will meet with state lawmakers and department heads this week.

Business leaders, high school students and elected officials from across southeast Iowa will be in the state capital next week to talk with legislators about their priorities for the region.

“It's an opportunity to get face to face with the legislators and not necessarily our representatives but with legislative leaders that lead the committees that coincide with our position statements,” said Tim Gobble, executive director of The Fort Madison Partners, who has attended the meetings for the past eight years.

Beginning Wednesday morning, 108 individuals, including 26 students from 13 area high schools, will make the annual trip to Des Moines.

The day will include discussions with state department heads; presentations from the student group; a conversation with Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority; and a reception with local legislators and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.

Panel discussions throughout the trip will feature John Stineman with the Iowa Chamber Alliance; Mark Lowe, director of the Iowa Department of Transportation; Mike Norris, director of Southeast Iowa Regional Planning; Daniel Stalder with the Iowa League of Cities; and Dan Cohen, executive director of Buchanan County Conservation.

"For our area, highway 61 is an important topic," said Rachel Lindeen, event coordinator for Greater Burlington Partnership. "Its a great resource for southeast Iowa to go to Des Moines to discuss this issue."

Lindeen has coordinated the event this year and in the past and understands the importance of the meetings to our community.

"By sending a sizable representation from our area it provides a large voice from our region," she said. "Everybody walks away with new ideas, even the politicians."

As part of Southeastern Community College's MPower U Youth Leadership Program, high school juniors chosen for the class have the opportunity to present their research to local leaders and elected officials at the annual Southeast Iowa Days event in Des Moines.

This year's presentations will focus on underage alcohol abuse, misuse of unemployment benefits and exposure to a second language at a young age, said Carlene Woodside, MPower U instructor/coordinator.

"I like to hear what the students say in their three position statements," said Lindeen. "They are encouraging and provide a great perspective from our local students."

As part of their time in Des Moines, the students will present their research, tour the House and Senate with local lawmakers and attend the legislative reception. On Thursday, they will attend the morning panel discussion with legislative leadership, visit the Iowa Hall of Pride and tour the Department of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Lab before coming back to Burlington.

As with last year's trip, the Greater Burlington Partnership said it would focus next week on messaging a "competitive Iowa" that invests in "a robust talent pipeline, a strong business climate and vibrant communities."

"It’s important we go every year. It’s absolutely necessary." said Kristi Ray, executive vice president for the Chamber of Commerce and Area Economic Development of Mount Pleasant. "Sometimes you go and discuss specific topics and sometimes you go to remind them we are here."

John Gaines contributed to the story.