A bill filed in the Iowa house would prevent buying private land for public use illegal.

If a bill that was introduced into the Iowa house were to become law the state, as well as any other public agency, would no longer be able to buy land for public use.

Monday Des Moines County Conservation Director Chris Lee will make the five-hour round trip drive to Des Moines to fight against the bill being passed.

“It’s not what Iowans want,” Lee told The Hawk Eye on Saturday.

The bill was introduced by Rep. David Sieck, R-Glenwood. House File 542 would make public entities acquiring those lands through any means other than donation illegal.

“It would pretty much stop the state from buying public lands,” he said in an interview with Iowa Public Radio this week.

Sieck contends the state has a difficult time keeping up with the land it already possesses. He believes state funds are better spent maintaining the lands the state already has.

“It’s a problem they created for themselves,” Lee said.

Over the past several years the state has repeatedly decreased the budget for the Department of Natural Resources. The DNR is responsible for the upkeep of state owned lands.

While Sieck’s has addressed the state purchasing land, the bill does not just limit state purchases though. The bill limits purchases by any public entity, including cities and local conservation boards.

While the County Board of Supervisors cut several requests Lee made for his conservation budget, overall the funding was increased for conservation.

Public land use for recreation also is a key part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“Access to outdoor recreation is a driving force that brings people to Iowa,” Lee said.

Lee also expressed concern by not investing in public lands, Iowa is hurting itself when it comes to retaining well-educated young people.

Sieck’s bill also would require public agencies to take and publish their equipment inventory every two years. They also would be required to say how often equipment is used.

Another bill dealing with public land acquisition is making its way through the Iowa Senate. While HF 542 would ban public entities from buying land, Senate Study Bill 1221 would eliminate tax credits for those selling their land for public use.

"I'm skeptical of the impact it would have on conservation in this state," said Senator Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, a senator on the subcommittee that is working on the bill.

HF 542 will be discussed in subcommittee at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the House Lounge at the State Capitol building. SSB 1221 will be discussed in subcommittee at 12:30 p.m. in room 241.

The meetings are open to members of the Public.