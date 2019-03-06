ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Monday

8:47 a.m.: 1500 block of Aetna Street. Lisa Renee Parrish, 49, 504 Higbee St.: driving while barred and no insurance.

9:41 a.m.: Dankwardt Park Drive and Madison Avenue. Justin Michael Ray Keever, 29, 1101 S. Central Ave.: animals at large, rabies tag and license tags.

1:59 p.m.: 513 N. Main St. Cortez Kwon Jefferson, 30, 112 Argyle Court: violation of a no contact order.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Monday

4:30 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Timothy Charles Williams, 30, 3404 Springville Road, Springville: warrant for contempt resisting a court order.

5:26 p.m.: Des Moines County jail. Joseph Edwin Long III, 49, 615 Sixth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids: drug trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

LEE COUNTY

Monday

3:43 p.m.: Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Jo Whisenand, 42, Fort Madison: warrant for failure to appear.

4:28 p.m.: Hancock County jail. Tiffany Kay Keever, 31, Montrose: Lee County warrant for prostitution.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Feb. 27

No time given.: No location given. Christopher E. Blair, 31, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

Friday

No time given.: No location given. Steven C. Lefler, 36, Hamilton, Illinois: violation of bond.

No time given.: No location given. Dalton B. Smith, 27, Lomax, Illinois: warrant for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

Monday

1:55 p.m.: Sixth and Jackson streets, Warsaw, Illinois. Adam M. Sparrow, 37, Keokuk: warrants and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; Brooke L. Greer, 33, Farmington: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance; Belinda L. Greer, 52, Farmington: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

LOUISA COUNTY

Monday

3:49 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Alyssa Leigh Stoneking, 27, Burlington: possession of a controlled substance.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Sunday

12:46 a.m.: Comfort Suites, 1780 Stonegate Center Drive. Disorderly conduct.

6:06 a.m.: 900 block of Melrose Court. Burglary of motor vehicle.

11:49 a.m.: 800 block of Kenilworth Court. Burglary of motor vehicle.

12:01 p.m.: 300 block of South Adams Street. Burglary of residence.

12:34 p.m.: South 10th and Vine streets. Injury accident.

1:48 p.m.: 800 block of Argyle Court. Burglary of motor vehicle.

6:34 p.m.: Holiday Inn Express, 1605 N. Roosevelt Ave. Disorderly conduct.

7:22 p.m.: Family Dollar, 626 S. Ninth St. Disorderly conduct.

9:23 p.m.: North Seventh and Arch streets. Disorderly conduct.

11:34 p.m.: 2100 block of Kirkwood Street. Burglary of residence.

Monday

7:04 a.m.: 1300 block of North Ninth Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

8:05 a.m.: 1300 block of North Seventh Street. Burglary of residence.

10:16 a.m.: 800 block of Kenilworth Court. Burglary of motor vehicle.

11:28 a.m.: 1100 block of Osborn Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

12:36 p.m.: 1100 block of Valley Street. Disorderly conduct.

12:42 p.m.: 1300 block of North Eighth Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

1:04 p.m.: Huffman’s Farm and Home. Theft of vehicles.

7:21 p.m.: U.S. 34 and Roosevelt Avenue. Disorderly conduct.

8:13 p.m.: 1500 block of Gnahn Street. Vandalism.

Tuesday

7:38 a.m.: 900 block of North Third Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

WEST BURLINGTON

Monday

11:29 a.m.: North Gear Avenue and West Mount Pleasant Street. Theft.

1:16 p.m.: Community Health Centers of Southeast Iowa. Disorderly conduct.

4:40 p.m.: Walmart, 324 W. Agency Road. Disorderly conduct.

FORT MADISON

Monday

1:36 a.m.: 1500 block of Avenue E. Vandalism.

6:01 p.m.: 1600 block of Avenue M. Theft.

Tuesday

6:31 a.m.: Sunnyside Drive. Vandalism.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Feb. 27

1:41 p.m.: 2100 block of South Grand Avenue. Assault.

2:19 p.m.: 600 block of East Warren Street. Theft.

Monday

5:55 p.m.: 500 block of West Monroe Street. Theft.