WAPELLO — Louisa County’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget was approved Tuesday by the county board of supervisors. The board took the action following a public hearing which no public attended or any comments provided.

The FY20 budget is projected to have $12.89 million in expenditures, which will be balanced by $11.3 million in revenue. The current FY 2019 budget has $22.7 million in expenses and $20.1 million in revenue, but county officials had reported earlier those figures included costs and grant funding for the Louisa County 99 bridge project at Wapello.

The tax levy for the FY20 budget is expected to be around $6.85 per $1,000 taxable valuation for urban areas and $9.68 for rural areas. The current rates are $6.77 for urban areas and the same $9.68 for rural areas.

Meanwhile, in a follow-up to a budget-related discussion the board held last week with members of the Louisa County Historical Society, supervisor Brad Quigley said he had discussed ways for the county to assume some of the society’s $8,000 insurance cost with the county’s insurance agent.

Quigley also said he had asked County Attorney Adam Parsons to review the situation.

“They recommend we have it under Louisa County and then we can do a 28E agreement,” Quigley said.

That would allow the county to assume the insurance costs for the museum and the other buildings on that property.

“We can insurance the museum for $340 per year and $270 for the church and other buildings per year,” he told the other supervisors.

The society would remain responsible for insuring the contents of the museum and other buildings, which continued to raise questions for the board.

“I wonder how much their contents are (insured for)?” supervisor Randy Griffin asked.

“I don’t know, but I do know they would pay a lot more than (what the county insurance would cost) without being in (the county’s) insurance group,” Quigley replied.

Quigley said he would contact the society representatives and get additional information and feedback and report back to the board.

“I want to see what they are paying when they break down their $8,000,” Griffin said.

Griffin also reminded the board that during the previous meeting the society representatives had reported the group was in financial difficulty and if it could not continue to operate, its property would revert to the county.

“We’re trying to get it where they don’t have the expenses,” Quigley said.

In other action, the board tabled action on a proposal to attach the secondary roads handbook to the regular county handbook. The secondary roads department is currently a unionized group with its own handbook.

The supervisors pointed out they were not involved in the handbook discussions, which were being handled by the county’s human resources consultant Paul Greufe.

A question over modifying the secondary roads handbook to comply with a recent decision by the board over adding another vacation step in the county’s vacation schedule apparently caused the board to delay any action.

The board also signed a lease application with Kubota for a new lawn tractor for the courthouse.

In final action, county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt reported:

• Work on the bridge replacement at Wapello was progressing, with some cement footings expected to be poured later this week;

• Iowa Department of Transportation district officials had apparently referred a recent letter sent by county stakeholders in the U.S. 61 realignment near Wapello to state-level DOT officials.