A free conference that reflects the teachings of Burlington's Aldo Leopold will be held Saturday at Southeast Iowa Community College.

“Leopold and Agriculture: Resilience and Sustainability in Working Landscapes” will feature 10 speakers from 5 states including noted Leopold biographers Susan Flader and Curt Meine, Francis Thicke-Owner of Radiance Dairy in Fairfield, Mark Rasmussen from the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture in Ames, Susan Erem from Sustainable Iowa Land Trust, Brian DeVore of the Lands Stewardship Project Letter, Joel Gruver from Western Illinois University, and Tim Youngquist — Farmer Liaison-Strips Project, Iowa State University.

The conference sponsored by the Leopold Landscape Alliance of Burlington will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at SCC. Space is limited, pre-register at the website: www.leopoldalliance.org, or contact Dave Riley at (319) 759-8724. Lunch will be available.

Conference topics and speakers include:

• Wildly Successful Farming: The Leopold Land Ethic and Today’s Ecological Agrarians — Brian DeVore, editor, The Land Stewardship Project Letter, St. Paul, Minnesota.

• The Farmer as Conservationist — Leopold and Agriculture — Curt Meine, Adjunct Prof., University of Wisconsin, Senior Fellow Aldo Leopold Foundation and Center for Humans and Nature, Baraboo, Wisconsin.

• Leopold, Land Health and Soils — Susan Flader, Prof. Emeritus, University of Missouri, President LAD Foundation, Missouri and Board Member, Aldo Leopold Foundation, Baraboo.

• Prairie Strips — What are They and How Do They Work — Tim Youngquist, Farmer Liaison, Strips Project, Dept. of Agronomy, Iowa State University.

• When Farm is Not a Four-Letter Word — Susan Erem, President, SILT, Sustainable Iowa Land Trust, Cedar Falls.

• Muddy Waters: The Continuing Story of 32 Years of Research & Discovery at the Leopold Center — Mark Rasmussen, Director of The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture, Iowa State University.

• The Farmer as Conservationist — Fast Forward 80 Years — Joel Gruver, Professor, School of Agriculture, Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois and Prairie Land Conservancy.

• Grazing Panel:

Francis Thicke, Radiance Dairy, Fairfield, — rotation grazing.

Hannah Howard, The Nature Conservancy, SEIA — invasive plant control.

Trevor Toland, Toland River Oak Ranch, IL Pasture Project, PLC, Macomb — cattle

• Specialty Farming Panel:

Nelson Smith, Springtown Ranch, Brighton — pumpkins

Kathy Dice, Red Fern Farm, Wapello — nut and fruits

Kurt Garretson, East Grove Farms, Salem — vineyard

The Alliance will host an Open House for conference attendees at the Leopold House, 111 Clay St. at the end of the conference day.

The Leopold Landscape Alliance is a non-profit organization working with private land owners on conservation practices and is purchasing the Leopold childhood homes in Burlington, for educational and research use.