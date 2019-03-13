The Burlington School Board is seeking the public's input on changing the time of its bimonthly meetings.

The school board now meets at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month. The idea to change it to an earlier time arose after its Feb. 25 meeting, which had been moved up to 5 p.m. to allow board members to attend the Pops Concert.

Superintendent Pat Coen said starting meetings at 5 p.m. could make it difficult for parents and staff to attend and suggested that if board members should decide to move up the meeting time, they should change it to no earlier than 5:30 p.m. Board member Marlis Robberts agreed, stating her work would not allow her to make it to the meetings by 5 p.m.

Board members also brought up concerns about school board meetings being held at the same time as Burlington City Council meetings, which are held at 5 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month. The council holds work sessions beginning at 4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month.

The Southeastern Community College Board of Trustees meets at 5 p.m. the first Monday of each month.

Board President Bryan Bross expressed concern that holding the meetings at an earlier time would result in them being longer.

"I’m concerned we could have longer meetings. God forbid we have longer meetings," he said with a laugh before urging that staff be polled on the possible time change.

Coen did point out that board meetings now may be viewed online at any time on YouTube, as the district began live-streaming school board meetings during "right-sizing" discussions.

The district has posted a simple survey to its Facebook page and website requesting the public's input on meeting times. Respondents will be asked to indicate whether they are a staff member, parent or community member, as well as to indicate which of three meeting times would work best for them, be reasonable and which would present a hardship. The times listed are 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

It has not yet been decided when the board will discuss or make a decision on meeting time changes.