MOUNT PLEASANT — Henry County Extension will host a fruit tree-grafting workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 28, led by extension horticulture specialist Patrick O'Malley.

Participants will learn grafting techniques and receive two rootstocks to take home. Supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own scion wood, if desired.

Additional rootstocks will be available for $5 apiece. Cost for the program is $35 for an individual or $60 for a couple.

Registration is required by March 21.

Registration and payment may be sent to: Henry County Extension, 127 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant, IA 52641.

To learn more, call the extension office at (319) 382-8126.