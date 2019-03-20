Monday’s school board meeting began with a presentation from a group of FFA students who travelled to Oklahoma and Texas. FFA Advisor Lakoda Kelber and five students showed the board photos and told stories of their travels to view agriculture in a different part of the United States.

Some of the sites Kelber and the students visited included the Oklahoma Stockyards (the largest stock and feeder cattle lot in the world), the Cattlemen’s Café that has hosted President George H.W. Bush and Reba McEntire, and the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial. In Texas, the students visited the Fort Worth Stockyards, the Express Ranch and the Fort Worth Zoo.

“This is a great group of kids,” said Kelber. “They did a great job interacting with everyone and they represented Colo-NESCO well everywhere we went.”

Later, the board approved several facility upgrades to take place over the next several months. Doors will be replaced throughout the Colo building, while the kitchen and cafeteria in Zearing will receive a new dishwasher, as well as a new floor. The board also approved the lease (from Van Wall of Nevada) of three lawnmowers, to be used throughout the district.

In other news, the board approved charging a fee for junior high activities beginning in the 2019-2020 academic year. Annual passes will be revised to reflect the change, and a new junior high annual pass will be created.

Also next year, the board approved a plan for making up days due to inclement weather. After built-in days are used, the plan would be to continue classes from May 29 until (potentially) June 5. Then, if necessary, the district would shorten its spring break.

The next meeting will be held on April 15 in McCallsburg at 6:30 p.m.