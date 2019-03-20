Roads, the sheriff’s contract with Mediapolis, and county offices were on the agenda for Tuesdays’ Des Moines County Board of Supervisors meeting.

County engineer Brian Carter spoke briefly about two bills in the Iowa Legislature that would allow logging trucks to receive permits to do business from the state, rather than from the county.

The supervisors signed a resolution opposing this bill. The wording of the resolution mirrored the wording of a resolution the Lee County Board of Supervisors signed last week.

“I think everyone is signing something with identical language to their resolution,” Carter said of counties in Iowa that oppose the bill.

The supervisors also approved of the new contract with Mediapolis for law enforcement. This new contract reads the same as the prior contract, with almost a $4,000 increase in fees.

Sheriff Mike Johnstone pointed out Mediapolis will benefit from having a full-time school resource officer. In Fiscal Year 2020, both Mediapolis and Danville schools will have a school resource Officer.

Currently, the schools share an SRO.

Johnstone said the decision has been made over which school the current SRO, Deputy Whitaker, will be stationed at, but he declined to reveal that information. He said the deputies may switch from time to time, so both have an opportunity to know the schools.

County Attorney Lisa Schaeffer said her office is still looking to hire three new attorneys. With six jury trials in the past three weeks and only four attorneys, it has been a busy time. She said the investigation into a death over the weekend is an ongoing process.

Conservation Director Chris Lee said his staff will do their best to get most of the county parks open next weekend. He said the Welter Recreation Area campgrounds near Skunk River will not open anytime soon. Those areas were flooded last week and will need to have work done to fix them up.

Johnstone said to stay out of the Mississippi river. He said the river is unpredictable and this can quickly make for a dangerous situation.