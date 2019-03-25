The basketball team came from behind to defeat the Burlington Police Department team 55-29 and claim the six-peat.

The Midwest Magic came from behind to remain undefeated against the Burlington Police Department in the 6th annual Magical Afternoon basketball game Sunday at Burlington High School gym.

The theme for the day was Ballin’ at the Beach, and the Midwest Magic team appeared to be stuck in the sand to start the game, but heated up to dominate the second half for a 55-29 victory to complete the six-peat.

“Oh yeah, it’s good,” said Bobby Sells, celebrating at mid-court with teammates.

Midwest Magic coach Brett Mitchell was worried about the endless winter’s impact on the team's practice and felt they played like they were on a beach vacation in the first half. However, he felt confident after halftime they would rebound and dominate.

The police team also had the beach spirit as many wore grass skirts to begin the second half. This uniform change could have been their demise. The skirts got in the way of the dribble and Midwest Magic secured many turnovers on the way to a second half rout.

Fans filling the stands clearly favored the Midwest Magic team. They were entertained by shenanigans, many at the expense of their police opponents, and action throughout the game.

Beach balls and floating tubes bounced in the stands, and the halftime entertainment was presented by the Midwest Magic cheerleaders, who got the team and crowd pumped up with an upbeat rendition of the “Y.M.C.A.” song.

“I like it. It’s so fun,” said Veronica Marut of Burlington, cheering on the team.

Carla Harris of Burlington helped create the fundraiser with a few players and volunteers six years ago. The team since has blossomed to a bench full of 45 teammates, and the money raised keeps the competitors active in a variety of adult Special Olympics events throughout the year.

Support from volunteers also has grown. On Sunday, more than 20 volunteers helped with the silent auction, children’s games, raffles, entertainment and cleanup. Their efforts mean all the procedures benefit the athletes.

“The community has been great supporting this event helping us continue year after year,” said Harris. “It just amazes me.”