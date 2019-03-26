The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors-Iowa (NAIFA-Iowa), announces that Kyle P. Hanna, LUTCF of Bowers Digmann Financial in Boone is one of four outstanding advisors under the age of 40 who have been recognized with the Four Under Forty Award.

Each year NAIFA-Iowa solicits nominations for NAIFA members who are 40 years old or under with successful careers and committed to their families and communities. Winners are well-rounded professionals who excel in their field while giving back to the industry and their community.

They have achieved a successful balance of their work and family lives. The winners were announced and recognized at the Newell C. Day Awards Luncheon during the annual NAIFA-Iowa State Convention in February. Winners will be featured in the Fall issue of NAIFA-Iowa’s quarterly magazine, the Iowa Advisor. Other 2019 Winners include: Heath R. Boeke; North Liberty; Jeff Haugse, MBA; Cedar Rapids; Michael Thomas Walsh, AIF; Coralville About NAIFA: NAIFA members represent the interests of approximately 200,000 agents and their associates nationwide.

In the state of Iowa, there are approximately 800 members. NAIFA members focus their practices on one or more of the following: life insurance and annuities, health insurance and employee benefits, multiline, and financial advising and investments.

The Association’s mission is to advocate for a positive legislative and regulatory environment, enhance business and professional skills, and promote the ethical conduct of its members.