Witnesses: Edward 'Eddie' Breuer was forced inside the home.

A third man has been arrested in connection with the March 17 death of Edward "Eddie" Breuer.

Markell "Kellz" Dishe Price, 25, surrendered himself to the Des Moines County jail Monday after Burlington police announced he was wanted for first-degree murder, a class A felony, Friday. Majestic Alexander Malone, 26, was apprehended Friday on a Des Moines County warrant for the same charge, and Stanley Baldwin, 49, was arrested Sunday for willful injury, a class C felony, in connection with Breuer's death.

According to court documents unsealed Monday, Malone and Price allegedly forced Breuer inside an apartment at 404 Acres St. after Baldwin accused Breuer of breaking into it. Neighbors in the same apartment complex said Breuer had been visiting them earlier that evening.

Malone and Price allegedly carried Breuer back out of the apartment several minutes later and laid him face down in the dirt before Price poured a can of Sprite over Breuer's head. Breuer was known by many in Burlington to ask around for 50 cents to buy a soda. Mountain Dew was his favorite.

Prior to the beating, Baldwin reportedly had called two residents of the apartment, Evan Laird and a minor, informing them someone had broken into their apartment. The two residents arrived separately.

When the younger of the two arrived, he saw Baldwin standing over Breuer. Another witness who drove the minor to the apartment said Breuer was sitting on a hill near the apartment when Baldwin pushed Breuer down.

The minor resident told police Baldwin told him to get a baseball bat and that, unable to find one, he brought Baldwin a red bar instead. Several witnesses said they then saw Baldwin strike Breuer's hand with the red bar, causing him to bleed.

Baldwin then told the minor to call "Kellz" and instructed Laird to pick Price up. Laird then left and picked up Price from 603 Summer St. By the time the two returned to Acres Street, another man later identified as Malone was already there.

A third witness, who had given the minor resident a ride home, said one of the men "bear hugged" Breuer and carried him inside, where the minor resident, who is referred to in court documents as Witness 1, also was at that time.

"Witness 1 said he stood on the stairs and began hearing lots of loud thuds," court document states. "Witness 1 said he could hear Eddie whimpering and whining."

Laird told police he could hear Breuer screaming and yelling from inside the apartment.

Several witnesses said they saw Malone and Price carry Breuer out of the apartment and lay him face down in the dirt on the east side of the building.

One witness said he heard Price say "get rid of the body."

A fourth witness, also a minor, told police she saw Malone kick Breuer in the head.

Evans said he took price back to Summer Street after the incident.

Baldwin remains in the Des Moines County jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash only bond, and Malone is being held on a $2 million cash only bond. A bond for Price has not been set pending his first court appearance. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

Jane Housewright, a longtime friend and support person of Breuer's, said his funeral expenses are expected to be covered by the victim's compensation fund. He was buried Monday in a donated plot in Memorial Park Cemetery.

A memorial has been established at Great Western Bank to purchase a headstone for Breuer. Money donated at the funeral home and at a vigil held Saturday outside People's Choice Barbershop, where Breuer worked, will be deposited into the memorial account.