WAPELLO — Four options to fill the vacant Louisa County Emergency Management Agency director’s position were reviewed Wednesday by the emergency management board, which decided to drop two options and keep the other two for further review after board members complete more investigation.

The position opened earlier this month when emergency management director Staci Griffin submitted her resignation, which became effective Tuesday.

At the agency's meeting Wednesday, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner, who chairs the group and is also serving as the interim director until the position is filled, presented the four options he had developed and invited other board members to present their own.

The first two, including reducing the position to the minimum required by law and sharing it with another county, were immediately rejected by board members.

Supervisor Randy Griffin said reducing the position to the minimum level would mean an $8,000 to $10,000 reduction in state funding. He also pointed out the position had grown a great deal in the 15 years since it was at the minimum level and going back would be counterproductive.

“(The position) has grown tremendously. I don’t want anything to do with (the first option),” he told the group.

Other board members, including Turner, agreed.

“Let’s nix it and go on,” he said.

The second option to share was also quickly eliminated after board members recalled the poor results that had happened several years ago when the county briefly had an informal sharing agreement with a neighboring county.

Board members recalled that person had not spent a great deal of time in Louisa County.

Turner agreed that sharing could be a problem.

“If we are not paying at least 50 percent of the salary we are going to lose out,” he predicted.

Two options the board did agree needed to be further discussed included keeping the position the same as now, with emergency management duties along with serving as the E911 secretary and as the county’s safety director; and keeping the emergency management duties, but removing the other two responsibilities.

Louisa County E911 Board chair Bill Small, father of Staci Griffin, urged the board to allow his daughter to continue as the E911 secretary, explaining since she began serving about one year ago, the board’s financial and other administrative activities have run smoothly.

However, if that was done, the $5,000 in funding for that work would be taken away from the emergency management director’s salary. Emergency management board members did not support that possibility.

“I think it is a bad idea. It could come back to bite us,” Phil Kaalberg, who also serves on the E911 board, said.

Turner said the issue could revolve around the experience of the eventual applicants for the emergency management position. He said if an inexperienced person was hired to fill the emergency management director’s position, he could see shifting some of the other duties to another person might be beneficial.

Eventually the board agreed to delay any decision until applications for the emergency management director are reviewed and potential candidates identified. In the meantime, Turner said he will develop a job description based on state code and write up an advertisement announcing the vacancy.

Staci Griffin will also be contacted about the possibility of filling in temporarily as the E911 secretary until a final decision is made.

The board will meet again Wednesday to review the advertisement and continue the discussions.