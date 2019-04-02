The Burlington City Council OK’d the proposal to cut a free swim day from the 2019 swim season, bringing the total number of free swim days from seven to six.

The removal of one day came a month after the initial proposal, which included to cut 3 days and reducing the hours.

“These free swim days truly are a blessing to those who might not be able to swim,” said Vince Copeland, who was at Monday night’s meeting representing the South Hill Neighborhood association, who will sponsor five of the events.

The council also added a stipulation that two volunteers must be present in the last 2 hours to help watch over attendees in the hopes this will reduce the number of altercations. If two volunteers were not provided, the free swim day would be cut short.

The new proposal was not without criticism.

“You mentioned rescues being up. How will having non CPR certified volunteers help with extra rescues?” Asked Owen Sloan, who was at Monday night’s meeting representing The Gentleman’s Club, who hosts the final swim day.

City Manager Jim Ferneau explained the issue wasn’t the number of saves, but lifeguards were being forced to take their attention away from the pool to deal with disruptive children.

He also pointed to the fact most of the staff are teens and peers of those swimming on free swim day. He said adult volunteers are better suited to serve this function.

Other News

Mayor Shane McCampbell declared April 12 to be Teach Children to Save Day.

At each school, students have access to student savings accounts. Students are able to add money to their savings accounts which accrue 4 percent interest.

Nearly a dozen students were at city council meeting. Each student represented a different school within Burlington, including the Notre Dame School District and Great River Christian School, and gave an update to the council on how many savings accounts their school has and how much money each has saved.

The children from the schools represented have three quarters of a million in student savings accounts. Educators also take advantage of the program and have nearly half a million in their savings accounts.

Prior to the meeting, the council met for a brief closed door session for an update on pending litigation.

While no one was willing to comment on what was discussed, multiple council members indicated prior to the meeting they thought one of the topics was the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa about the Autumn Steele shooting.