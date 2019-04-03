Samantha Parde of Syracuse is one of a group of students and faculty from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln's Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program who will work with members, patrons and staff at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2019 Masters Tournament.

The group leaves today (April 3) and begins training in Augusta, Georgia, April 4. The Nebraska students and instructor Shannon Rowen will serve in a variety of roles for tournament operations. The contingent will return April 16. This the fourth consecutive year a UNL group has traveled to Augusta.

“I’m thrilled to return to Augusta for the fourth year with an excellent group of hospitality students and alumni,” said Rowen, associate professor of practice and director of academic programs for Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management. “Working at Augusta is an incredible opportunity and experience for hospitality management majors. We are so thankful for our relationship with Augusta National and the many private donors who make this experience possible.”

This year, the Masters Tournament has expanded to include the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

About 2,000 hospitality professionals are needed to provide service to participants, members and patrons of the golf club during the tournament’s April 8-14 run.

In addition to Parde, the university’s contingent includes:

Beatrice: Marissa Sandman Brunswick: Ashley Keetle Eustis: Valan Bellamy Grand Island: Alyssa Martin Lincoln: Jennifer Barnard, Madison Plautz, Kimberly Pramberg, Chelsea Wilkinson, Cayla Williby Minden: Sarah Rutt Omaha: Carsyn Gibbs, Murray Gilbertsen, Brogan Kanger, Jason Reed, John Silva, Allison Thelen, Jada Wilbarger Papillion: Clara Heltzel Pender: Garrett Bowder Wahoo: Abigail Carlson Waverly: Saidee Weatherwax Highlands Ranch, Colorado: Zachary Ostravich Aberdeen, South Dakota: Andrew Beringer Keller, Texas: Lauren Pair Zhengzhou, China: Yuqing Qiu