Madeleine Humpal-Pash and Nora Anderson, both of Nevada, were among the more than 1,700 current University of Iowa students who recently collaborated to raise almost $3 million in financial support for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital as participants in the 25th annual UI Dance Marathon.

During the event Feb. 1-2 at the Iowa Memorial Union, student participants unveiled the total of $2,960,403.25, which supports pediatric oncology patients and their families at the hospital, and advances cancer research.

In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.

Dance Marathon is the UI’s largest student organization. It has raised almost $28 million since its first event in 1995.