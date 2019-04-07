The leading producer of Midwest antique shows is coming to Waterloo, April 12-14. Their unique blend of antiques, collectibles and vintage goods are the hallmark of the Antique Spectacular Vintage Market, which is coming to the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. located at 200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo.

The Antique Spectacular is moving from the UNI-Dome to the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo. It is overflowing with a wonderful variety of fine antiques and vintage collectibles for sale. Featured will be select antique dealers with unique merchandise from around the world. Hunters of vintage will have an opportunity, all weekend, to shop the wide range of quality antiques.

The Antique Spectacular will attract enthusiasts of all types, due to the great selection of furniture, art pottery, country, stoneware, books, prints, primitives, jewelry, silver, antique glassware, American Indian items, china, postcards, coins, quilts, dolls, toys, advertising, marbles, rugs, vintage textiles and period pieces. The list of amazing vintage items is endless and all under one roof for easy shopping convenience.

The Antique Spectacular’s show hours are: Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons can register on the website http://antiquespectacular.com to print a $1 off coupon. A weekend pass is $8.