It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

3-26-19

Officer Sienkiewicz taught DARE at the elementary school.

Carris Funeral Home requested an escort from Perry Bible Church to Highway 141 and then west . Officers responded and completed the escort.

Perry West Auto Sales reported stolen gas and tools from a tow truck parked in the 100 block of Willis Avenue.

A 29 year old male Perry resident was arrested in the 1400 block of West 2nd Street on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear original charge violation of no contact order.

3-27-19

A hit and run vehicle accident was reported at 8th and Pattee Streets.

The National Weather Service issued a test tornado warning. Paged and followed procedures. Sirens were set off and officers responded to check all sirens.

A Perry resident reported loud music in the 2900 block of Iowa Street. Officers located music and issued a first offense warning for loud noise/music.

A two vehicle accident was reported in the 1100 block of Highway 141. No injuries.

An 18 year old female Sheldahl resident, a 23 year old Sheldahl resident and a 20 year old Bouton resident were all arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The 18 year old was also charged with possession of marijuana following a phone call advising the individuals were near the cemetery or Wiese Park.

Officers conducted speed enforcement in the 600 block of 8th Street. One warning was issued for speeding.

3-28-19

The 20 year old Bouton resident from the previous call was arrested on two Dallas County warrants for failure to appear on possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear on theft 5th. Also arrested on two Boone County warrants for failure to appear for driving under suspension and failure to appear for driving under suspension.

A Perry resident advised they couldn’t get in their car with their keys in the 800 block of West 6th Street. Call requested assistance. Officers responded and found the key FOB was not working but the key did.

A Perry resident reported a brown/grey cat in a backyard in the 800 block of West 5th Street that appeared to have been in a fight or was sick. Officers responded and transported the cat to the pound.

As the result of a traffic stop near Highway 141 and I Court, a 48 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested and charged with failure to affix drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, providing false identification information. A 39 year old female Des Moines resident was also arrested and charged with failure to affix drug stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance cannabis oil 1st offense.

The 48 year old male from the previous incident was also arrested on a Polk County warrant, Department of Corrections for parole violation original charge manufacture, deliver, conspire or possess with intent meth.

3-30-19

A 26 year old male Jefferson resident turned himself in to the police department for a local warrant on Perry’s original charge, theft first degree.

3-31-19

A Perry resident requested an officer pick up a stray cat in a trap in the 1900 block of Evelyn Street. Officers responded and took the cat to the pound.

A 50 year old female Perry resident was arrested in the 2700 block of Willis and charged with public intoxication first offense following a phone call reporting a possible intoxicated driver.

A Perry resident reported an older white dog running at large near 1st and Park Street. Officers were unable to locate dog.

4-1-19

An 18 year old male Rippey resident was arrested on Highway 141 and charged with driving under suspension following a traffic stop.