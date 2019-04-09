After an afternoon fire destroyed Slater restaurant Cole’s Ice Cream on Saturday, community volunteers have flocked to help owner David Sturdy rebuild his popular ice cream shop.

“The community support has been incredible,” said Sturdy. “We’ve had crews here cleaning since Sunday, and there’s been a bunch of support online. Without these (volunteers), who knows where we’d be in the cleanup process, so they’ve been great.”

The establishment caught on fire at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday as Sturdy was working inside. A smoker outside went up and caught a nearby shed on fire, before spreading to the east side of the main building.

Sturdy said that volunteers can assist with clean-up efforts, and he said that various people are making donations in the form of drywall and electrical equipment.

Sturdy complimented the efforts of volunteers on Sunday, who he said made headway clearing larger debris.

In addition to the volunteer efforts, there is a fundraising campaign through GoFundMe with a $10,000 goal to help Sturdy offset insurance costs that aren’t covered through fire-related incidents.

As of Monday afternoon, the campaign has raised $754 dollars from 22 donors since being created on Sunday.

“I am not related to David or Cole’s in any other way except a local area resident, huge fan of the food, atmosphere and conversation, and a fellow small business owner whom has personally felt this loss in my own way,” a statement on the page’s creator Stephanie Auld Reynolds. “I know he will do everything he can to rebuild and be better than ever.”

In a phone interview with the Tribune, Reynolds said she felt compelled to start the campaign to assist Sturdy when she heard news of the fire.

“Cole’s has been around for a really long time and a lot of people grew up on Cole’s, and any time you see something like that happen to guy like David, who has a great story and gives so much to military servicemen, it compels you to give back to him, and help in anyway you can,” said Reynolds.

Sturdy has pledged to rebuild his business and will look to consult with a contractor in coming weeks. He estimated that that efforts to rebuild the shop could begin in a month’s time.

Cole’s which opened in 2013, was named in honor of his older son, Brandon, a Marine who died in Iraq in 2004 at the age of 19.

Sturdy donates some of Cole’s Ice Cream’s profits to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit organization that benefits wounded military veterans.