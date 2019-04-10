Update: This version corrects the spelling of Ryan Haaland’s last name throughout.

The Story County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to appeal the Iowa District Court’s dismissal of its 2018 court action against Peter Gillin and Hickory Grove Ames LLC, a mobile home park located on East 190th Street.

The case, filed in March, is over citations against the company, accusing it of violating a county ordinance that regulates mobile home parks. In the complaint, the county accuses Gillin and Hickory Grove of exceeding the number of permitted homes and failing to secure necessary permits.

When it opened in 1957, Hickory Grove Mobile Park, north of Ames, started out with 32 mobile homes, and added two additional homes in 1958, the same year the county zoning ordinances were adopted.

The county set a limit of 34 homes, but the court documents state that Hickory Grove has operated with as many as 40 homes at one point.

The legal question revolved around whether the additional homes exceeding the 34 exceeded violated the legal nonconforming use.

On March 12, 2003, a letter to the Code Enforcement Officer read that the park had been operating with 35 to 40 mobile home over the years, and that while exceeding 40 lots would violate nonconforming use, that the park could continue to operate with 35 to 40 lots as long as it was maintained properly.

On May 16, 2018, the Zoning Board of Adjustment denied the variance requested by the company to increase the number of mobile homes from 30 to 40 and to replace the existing mobile homes, two of which would have been 2 feet wider than the ones they were replacing. The county filed its complaint against Gillin and Hickory Grove on Aug. 23, 2018, and in March Story County District Court Judge James Malloy found Gillin and the mobile home park not guilty on both counts, according to online court records.

Malloy, according to his ruling, said the county failed to establish that Hickory Grove’s expansion or extension of mobile homes violated legal non-conforming use, and that its expansion was legal.

While the county plans to file an appeal, Ryan Haaland, an attorney for Hickory Grove Ames, attended Tuesday’s meeting and said that the county’s appeal will ultimately be unsuccessful.

“I am continually praising the county and what they do, but I think this is a failure to live up to those standards, this is not local government at its best,” Haaland said to the board. “I will put my next month’s salary on one of two things happening. You appeal and you will either lose or will be rendered moot by a bill that’s … in front of the Iowa State Legislature, which makes this exact situation permissible.”

Supervisor Rick Sanders responded and said, “I always prefer when you can find middle ground where both parties are able to maintain the authorities that they believe they rightly have by law, and a landowner can do what they lawfully want to do on their property. That didn’t happen in this case. We have to protect the rights and authorities and responsibilities of Story County, and the means we (have) to litigate a situation, when we get a ruling that we don’t think is a clear enough to define what our rights and responsibilities are. That’s Story County being Story County.”

Sanders also requested that Haaland instruct Gillin to abstain from contacting board members about the litigious matter at hand.