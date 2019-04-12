ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Wednesday

12:32 a.m.: 3001 Winegard Drive. Mary Leonora French, 48, 1325 Gnahn St.: criminal trespass.

1:31 p.m.: 3100 block of Market Street. Michael Eugene Beriault, 63, 410 North St.: fifth-degree theft.

WEST BURLINGTON

Wednesday

10:44 a.m.: 701-107 E. Pennington St. Nardica Tenisha Higgins, 22, same address: first-offense domestic abuse assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Wednesday

9:23 p.m.: 713 Main St., Mediapolis. Sharlene Choi Ncdao, 38, same address: warrant for failure to appear.

Thursday

7:12 a.m.: Des Moines County jail. Danielle Marie Stevens, 30, 23 Sunrise Court, New London: warrant for violation of probation.

LEE COUNTY

Wednesday

10:48 p.m.: 245th Street and 160th Avenue, Donnellson. John Henry Wenke, 18, Argyle: possession of alcohol underage.

HENRY COUNTY

April 5

4:45 p.m.: 2368 Appanoose Circle. Kenny Brown, 24, no address given: domestic assault causing injury.

LOUISA COUNTY

Wednesday

9:34 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Edgar Morato, 28, Columbus Junction: possession of amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and drug tax stamp violations.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Saturday

No time given.: No location given. Randal L. Ronner, 21, Burlington: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Daniel W. Warth, 31, Keokuk: driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol by driver and aggravated driving under the influence.

No time given.: No location given. Darren C. Ancelet, 50, Carthage, Illinois: felony disorderly conduct.

Sunday

No time given.: No location given. Jeffrey D. Harris, 34, Keokuk: warrant for failure to appear.

No time given.: No location given. Eric L. McMillen, 47, Ferris, Illinois: disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

7:39 a.m.: 700 block of South 13th Street. Vandalism.

10:45 a.m.: 600 block of South Sixth Street. Disorderly conduct.

2:56 p.m.: 1200 block of South Fourth Street. Disorderly conduct.

3:12 p.m.: 1300 block of Gnahn Street. Theft.

3:15 p.m.: 1800 block of Vogt Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

4:05 p.m.: 500 block of South 2 Avenue. Theft.

4:11 p.m.: 2800 block of Winegard Drive. Burglary of motor vehicle.

4:41 p.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Assault.

5:24 p.m.: 700 block of Maple Street. Disorderly conduct.

5:30 p.m.: Saunderson Heights Park, 1308 Valley St. Disorderly conduct.

6:22 p.m.: South Fifth and Angular streets. Disorderly conduct.

9:19 p.m.: FunCity, 3001 Winegard Drive. Injury accident.

Wednesday

8:20 a.m.: Burlington High School, 421 Terrace Drive. Assault.

1:31 p.m.: 3100 block of Market Street. Disorderly conduct.

1:49 p.m.: Sunnyside Elementary, 2040 Sunnyside Ave. Assault.

1:57 p.m.: 500 block of South Sixth Street. Disorderly conduct.

2:39 p.m.: 1100 block of Valley Street. Theft.

6:43 p.m.: 1700 block of Madison Avenue. Theft.

7:56 p.m.: 100 block of Golf Lane. Theft.

9:09 p.m.: 300 block of South Woodlawn Avenue. Burglary of residence.

Thursday

1:13 a.m.: 900 block of North Fourth Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

WEST BURLINGTON

Tuesday

2:43 p.m.: West Burlington Schools, 408 W. Van Weiss Boulevard. Fight.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Wednesday

10:14 a.m.: Mediapolis School, 725 N. Northfield St. Vandalism.

FORT MADISON

Tuesday

3:19 a.m.: 1400 block of 30th Street. Burglary.

8:11 p.m.: 2100 block of Avenue D. Stolen vehicle.

Wednesday

5:19 p.m.: 400 block of Avenue H. Theft.

5:35 p.m.: 2300 block of Avenue H. Vandalism.

10:28 p.m.: 4600 block of Avenue J. Vandalism.

Thursday

8:16 a.m.: 1700 block of Avenue G. Vandalism.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Monday

6:29 a.m.: 2000 block of West Washington Street. Assault.

WINFIELD

Monday

8:12 a.m.: 300 block of South Locust Street. Structure fire.

2:37 p.m.: 100 block of South Bashford Street. Structure fire.

WAYLAND

Monday

11:17 a.m.: 1100 block of Gabriel Avenue. Structure fire.