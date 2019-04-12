The Ballard school board has moved forward with the new middle school renovations, improvements to the entrances at the district’s two elementary schools, and upgrades to the district’s athletic stadium.

During an April 4 meeting, the board unanimously approved the approval of bid documents for the plans, details, form of contract and estimated total of the construction.

The board also scheduled a public hearing for the elementary construction. That hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at the middle school.

According to Ballard Superintendent Ottie Maxey, design work for the stadium is in the early stages, but did not specify when those designs would be presented.

“Construction is underway at the middle school and will begin this summer at the elementary buildings,” Maxey said about the construction time line for the projects.

According to school board documents, the estimated completion of construction for the middle school will be on or before Sept. 25, 2020. There is no set date for the completion of the elementary school entrances or the stadium.

This update comes almost four months after the community approved a $19.85 million bond issue to fund improvements to the district’s middle school, elementary schools and stadium. The bond issue passed with more than 73 percent approval and was quickly fast-tracked to begin other phases of the project.

Under the plan presented to voters, the improvements would be accomplished without any impact on taxes.

The planned improvements to the middle school include renovated classroom space to create more collaborative learning environments, improved security, an expanded kitchen and cafeteria, and improvements to the gymnasium and locker rooms, as well as updated lighting, sound equipment and added seating in the auditorium.

Doors and some windows will also be replaced, and updates will be made to the building’s heating, cooling and electrical systems.

The stadium, located at the middle school but hosts high school events, will also receive upgrades, such as improved concessions and restroom areas, seating, exterior fencing and ticket booth.

The Ballard district includes Huxley, Slater, Kelley and Cambridge. There are 1,750 students enrolled in Ballard schools this year, including 369 at the middle school.