The Waukee Lions Club is hosting a food drive at the Waukee Hy-Vee on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Food and cash donations received will benefit the Waukee Area Christian Food Pantry.

Shoppers can pick up a list of non-perishable food items from a Waukee Lions Club member on their way inside the store and shop for the items while getting groceries. They can drop donations off at the table on their way out of the store.

The Waukee Area Christian Food Pantry is asking shoppers to donate any or all of the following items:

Canned fruit Canned meat Pancake mix/syrup Pizza mix/sauce 100 percent juice Cooking oil Flour/sugar Toilet paper Shampoo Diapers size 4 and up