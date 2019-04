The Iowa DOT recently changed the speed limit along U.S. Highway 6/Hickman Road. The speed limit is now 45 mph from the western limits of Waukee (west of 10th Street) to east of Alice’s Road. Going east, the speed limit turns back to 55 mph just west of 128th Street. Just east of NW 111th Street in Clive, it then goes back down to 45 mph. New signs are posted.