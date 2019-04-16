A Burlington man has been arrested after allegedly admitting he sexually abused a 5-year-old child.

Skylar Joseph Andrews, 20, 1011 S. 10th St., was arrested Friday for second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony, following alleged sexual conduct with a 5-year-old boy.

According to court documents, police responded to a complaint of sexual abuse assault at 5:19 p.m. Friday at Andrews' home. Andrews' mother had been babysitting the child that afternoon when the child went into Andrews' bedroom to watch television.

The mother told police that when she entered her son's bedroom to check on the child, she saw Andrews and the child underneath a blanket. When she pulled back the blanket, she saw her son's underwear and pants were pulled down to his mid thigh. She also said she saw the child moving his hand away from Andrews' groin.

During an interview with police, Andrews said the child had come into his room to watch TV and wanted to get in bed with him and that he touched the child's penis with his hands before the child touched his penis in a similar manner.

Andrews also allegedly told police he wanted to do more with the child but stopped because his mother entered the room.

Andrews then was arrested and taken to the Des Moines County jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $25,000 cash only bond.

He also has been ordered not to have contact with the child or any child under the age of 18 years old.

James Beres, an attorney with the Burlington Public Defender's office, has been appointed to represent Andrews.

Andrews is set to next appear in court at 2 p.m. April 23.