WAPELLO — Members of the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission (LCPZC) agreed during a meeting Tuesday that they were in “crunch time” to develop a renewable energy section to the county’s comprehensive plan, which would help govern two possible solar facilities being considered for Louisa County.

According to commission chair Sherry Humphreys, neither the county’s zoning ordinance nor its comprehensive plan address renewable energy facilities. It means the county would need to adopt provisions in both documents before the facilities could be constructed.

The time crunch for the commission is that Clēnera, an Idaho-based solar facility developer, has already announced a tentative plan to develop an 800-850 acre solar facility south of Wapello.

A purchasing agreement between Clēnera and Central Iowa Power Cooperative was announced last December. A second developer also is considering a project in the county, but has not yet announced any plans.

Humphreys said during Tuesday’s commission meeting Clēnera was looking to break ground in August. Although she acknowledged that date might not be finalized, she said it still meant the commission likely had only a few months to act.

Humphreys said the commission should develop an update to the county’s comprehensive plan that would include renewable energy facilities and hold a public hearing to gather input from citizens on its proposal. Once those steps were taken, Humphreys said the update could be recommended to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors, which would then hold a second public hearing, and then act on the recommendation.

If the supervisors adopted the update, Humphreys said Clēnera could then seek a conditional use to the property, most of which is currently agricultural and which the company would lease from landowners.

Commission members agreed the time frame was tight.

“It sounds like we need to get moving,” new commission member Josh Hardin said.

Humphreys offered a proposed comprehensive plan update proposal that included a definition of renewable energy, three goals for the chapter and a policies section that would explain the purpose for the update.

According to that proposal, the definition would not be limited to solar energy, but to other renewable energy sources, such as wind, moving water, organic plant and waste and geothermal.

The goals would be to encourage and support the develop and use of renewable energy sources to build the local economy, improve the environment and reduce long-term risks associated with traditional energy supply; encourage local production of solar energy on new residential and commercial construction; and maximize the production of solar energy to the extent feasible, while minimizing potential biological, agricultural, visual and other environmental impacts.

A policy included in the proposal would show support of Iowa’s efforts to develop local energy resources and reduce reliance on imported energy fuels by encouraging appropriate solar development in regulations and programs.

In addition to providing the commission with the proposed comprehensive plan update, Humphreys also distributed copies of zoning ordinances from Linn County, Iowa and Henry County, Illinois. Both ordinances include sections dealing with solar facilities and Humphreys requested the commission members review those sections and be ready to discuss incorporating similar language in Louisa County’s zoning ordinance at the commission’s next meeting.

The commission agreed to meet again April 24.