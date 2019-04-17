The Adel Kiwanis Club held its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 14 at Kinnick-Feller Riverside Park. Kids 0-10 could hunt for eggs, get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny, check out a fire or garbage truck, get their face painted and more.

Restoration Harmony also offered a free string art project inside their building.

The Easter fun continues as multiple cities arcross Dallas County will hold egg hunts on Saturday, April 20.

Dallas Center

The Dallas Center Fun Committee will hold the annual Easter event on Saturday, April 20. The event will start off with the Rotary’s pancake breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall. The cost is $6 for adults and $5 for children. The Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. in front of the Roy R. Estle Memorial Library (this is a change in location from previous years) with the Boy Scout Wranglers. The free hunt will be broken into three age groups, 0-5, 4-6, 7 and up. The event will also include crafts, games, face painting, photos with the Easter bunny and more.

Grimes

The Grimes Easter Eggstravaganza, hosted by Grimes Kiwanis and Grimes Community Complex, will return from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at the Grimes Community Complex. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10:40 a.m. The event will feature games, face painting, a balloon artist, coloring contest and prizes.

Minburn

10 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at Rogers Park, Minburn.

Join us for the Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. Separated age groups, non-candy treats as well as sweets and a visit from a special furry friend.

Van Meter

The Van Meter Park and Rec Board is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt for kids 10 and under at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 in Johnson Park, off Hazel Street on SW edge of the city. The Easter Bunny will also be visiting during the hunt.

Waukee

Hop on over and fill your baskets full of candy at Waukee’s annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Waukee Parks and Recreation Department! The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane. The hunt is sectioned off into three age groups, ages 4 and under, 5-7 and 8-10. Keep an eye out for special golden prize eggs. And, you just might catch a glimpse of the Easter Bunny.

Woodward

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Woodward Public Library, 118 S Main St., Woodward.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt will return on April 20 to the Woodward Public Library. Over 350 eggs will be hidden for kids 2 years old through fifth grade to find. A special challenge hunt will be held for the older kids. The event is sponsored by the Woodward Lions Club and the Woodward Public Library.