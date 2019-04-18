Grimes and Waukee residents recently got a chance to grab samples and meet local businesses.

The Grimes Chamber and Economic Development held the ninth annual Experience Grimes: A Tasteful Business Expo on Tuesday, March 26 at Performance Display and Millwork. The event featured over 40 vendors with food or drink samples, face painting, balloon animals and more. Door prizes were also held throughout the event.

The Waukee Area Chamber of Commerce held the 7th annual What’s Cookin’ in Waukee business expo on Thursday, April 4 at Country Lane Lodge.