Eric Rose, the former chief operating officer for the Waukee Community School District, was sentenced on the counts of non-felonious misconduct in office and solicitation of a restricted fonor by public employee.

Dallas County Courthouse records show Rose received a deferred judgment and probation of one year on Friday, April 19.

Rose appeared in court with his attorney, Grant Woodard. The State was represented by Assistant Dallas County Attorney, Wayne Reisetter.

The defendant pleaded guilty to an amended count of non-felonious misconduct in office, along with a count of solicitation of a restricted fonor by public employee.

Court documents show Judge Randy Hefner pronounced a deferred sentence after "consideration of defendant’s age, lack of criminal record, nature of the crimes, and Defendant’s employment circumstances."

Rose was placed on one year of probation under supervision of the Fifth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.

He was also ordered to pay a civil penalty to the Clerk of Court, in the amount of $315 on each count, a total of $630.

Rose is also ordered to pay victim restitution through the Clerk of Court should a claim be filed.

Rose was at the center of an audit released by State Auditor Mary Moisman on Dec. 6. The audit showed ”$130,244.98 of improper disbursements and disbursements which were not in the best interest of taxpayers.”

The Waukee Community School District placed Rose on paid administrative leave on Dec. 7 following the audit report.

The Board unanimously accepted the resignation of Rose in lieu of termination.

Rose turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Rose originally was charged with two counts of solicitation to commit felony, a Class D felony and one count of felonious misconduct in office, also a Class D felony.

An additional misdemeanor charge of solicitation of a restricted donor by a public employee was added on Monday, Dec. 17.

A jury trial was set for March 1, 2019, but it was continued.