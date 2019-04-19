Celebrate the 49th anniversary of Earth Day with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Saylorville Lake.

Help clean up the environment and preserve the natural beauty at Saylorville Lake. Volunteers can meet a park ranger at the Visitor Center where they will provide gloves, trash bags and get you started on your project. Please wear long pants, long sleeves and closed toed shoes. Volunteers who work three hours may receive a camping pass for one free night at a Corps of Engineers managed campground at Saylorville Lake.

Saylorville Lake Visitor Center is located just off NW Horseshoe Rd., Ankeny. For questions, contact the Saylorville Lake Project Office at 515-276-4656.