With proceeds benefiting Dallas County’s disadvantaged individuals and families, the third annual Waukee Area Christian Services fund raising gala will take place on Friday, April 26.

The “Creating Connections” gala will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. A social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the dinner served at 6 p.m. The evening will include a silent and live auction, entertainment and a presentation on the organization’s services. This year’s goal is $50,000.

Tickets to the gala are available online at www.waukeechristianservices.com through Monday, April 22. After that, tickets can be purchased by calling 515-987-5523.

Now in its 14th year of operation, Waukee Area Christian Services serves Dallas County with a food pantry, a free medical clinic, a community garden and client advocate services.

Waukee Area Christian Services is an outreach of eight Waukee area churches, including Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church of Hope - Waukee, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee Christian Church, Waukee Community Church, Waukee United Methodist Church, Westview Church and Westwind Church.

The organization’s offices, food pantry and clinic are housed in the lower level of Westview Church.