Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Paramedic student Chloe Bender of Pleasantville checks the injured, portrayed by Jamie Voss of Nevada, during a crash simulation held on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. Voss was one of the 51 people who was injured by the apparently distracted driver who crashed into a sea of tailgaters during a mock accident held on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. Students from five campuses and ten programs participated in the three-vehicle crash simulation. More than 350 students participated in the three-hour simulation. DMACC programs taking part in the simulation included: Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education. Fire Science Technology, Human Services, Medical Laboratory Technology, Nursing, Nursing Assistant, Paramedic, Respiratory Therapy and Surgery Technician. The simulation offers an opportunity for students from multiple programs to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom and be better prepared for “real life” emergencies. Photo Contributed