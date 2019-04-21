Opened in the early 1970s, Spurgeon Manor is a Christian non-profit that offers independent living, assisted living and nursing care. As one of the largest employers of Dallas Center, Spurgeon Manor strives to aid residents in maintaining dignity, restoring the ability of self-care and independently making decisions. In addition, the nonprofit organization employs over 100 employees to help serve over 100 residents.

“We are really blessed with a beautiful site and the unique activities offered at Spurgeon Manor,” Spurgeon Manor Development Director Scott Brunscheen said.

“The best thing about being in Dallas Center is that we are in the most perfect spot in the state,” Spurgeon Manor Administrator Maureen Cahill added. “We have access to great hospitals and great community support but we are still in a rural growing community.”

Now, after operating nearly 50 years, Spurgeon Manor broke ground on a new assisted living facility this past fall.

“One of the things emphasized in the campaign brochure was how assisted living was the weakest link here at Spurgeon Manor, and we are just excited to have that change,” Brunscheen said.

With construction underway, the new facility will be comprised of 40 units in addition to the already existing 20 units. The building will be made up of five different sections; three wings, one memory care wing, and one main area to connect them all. The memory care wing will be a new addition to the nonprofit organization with the purpose to assist families with a loved one in the early stages of dementia.

“It’s just going to be so beneficial to our current program where we have a dementia unit in the nursing home. It will be able to allow folks that need less care and options to have a separate facility,” Cahill said.

While current units are comparable to studio apartments consisting of only bathrooms and the rooms themselves, the new units will also contain a kitchenette with a sink, refrigerator and counter.

“Something that we value as a high priority is that there is no transition strip between rooms or common areas. That makes a big difference on reducing fall risk,” Cahill said.

Residents of the assisted living facility will also have access to more outdoor amenities. In addition to accessibility to the bike trail, there will also be a walkway all around the building.

However, with the bike trail so close and the new addition of the Memory Care Unit, Spurgeon Manor is also taking a look at what state of the art options are available in regards to security. Cahill noted that all exterior doors except for the main entrance will remained locked and a code will be needed in order for residents to exit the building otherwise an alarm will sound.

“Something that we are spending a lot of time and commitment to is security. We are really taking a look at what state of the art options are available to make sure residents are secure,” Cahill said.

The new assisted living facility will initially contain about 10 employees including a director, nurse, direct care givers and dietary employees. Both the director and nurse have already been hired for the facility. In addition, Spurgeon Manor is currently working on creating policies and procedures for the new staff and will be selecting new equipment and furniture for the building toward the end of April.

Construction of the facility is still expected to be completed by December, despite the cold weather, record snowfall in February and over 10 straight days of rain last fall.

“One of the things we have tried to keep people informed of is that we are on time and on budget,” Brunscheen said.

Although Spurgoen Manor has already been getting some individuals on a waiting list, marketing for the new facility won’t begin until later this summer and fall. In addition, current residents will also be given the option to either stay in their units or move to the new facility. However, the overall future of the current assisted living building and whether or not any updates will be made will not be decided until after the new facility has opened.

Both Brunscheen and Cahill are thankful to the community and the more than 250 donors for their support. They are also especially thankful to Harry Stine, who donated over half the funds needed to build the new facility.

“[The new assisted living facility] wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for his love for not only Spurgeon Manor and Dallas Center but also Dallas County,” Brunscheen said.