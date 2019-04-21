It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

April 9, 2019

A 41 year old male Iowa City resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of domestic abuse assault.

A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of W Ave and Highway 44. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $10,000 and $5,000 to vehicle two. The driver of vehicle two, a 39 year old male Clive resident, was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance.

April 10, 2019

A 48 year old female Ogden resident struck a raccoon with her vehicle in the 26000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

A vehicle struck the SW side of the Dallas Center Post Office roof/overhang. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A 29 year old male West Des Moines resident was charged with violation of a no contact order while in the Dallas County Jail. He had made calls to the protected party while in jail.

A 28 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 61 year old male Madrid resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

A 40 year old Marshalltown resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of theft.

A 21 year old male Panora resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

A 29 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of theft.

April 11, 2019

A 55 year old female Panora resident was arrested in the 1000 block of Highway 141 for OWI.

April 12, 2019

A deer versus two-vehicle accident was reported in the 26000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $3,000 and $1,500 to vehicle two.

A 27 year old male Cedar Rapids resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

April 13, 2019

A 30 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 26 year old male Waukee resident was arrested near the intersection of SE Satinwood and SE Kingwood, Waukee for possession of a controlled substance and dark windows.

A 20 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole-original charge of trafficking stolen weapons.

A 26 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A 42 year old male Perry male was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of driving while license suspended.

April 14, 2019

A two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Old Portland Rd and 360th St. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $5,000 and $3,000 to vehicle two.

A 37 year old Des Moines resident was arrested for going armed with intent.

A 25 year old male Norwalk resident was arrested in Dallas Center for willful injury causing bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury.

A 31 year old male Clive resident was arrested in Dallas Center for willful injury causing bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury.

A 23 year old male Winterset resident was arrested in Dallas Center for willful injury causing bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury.

A 19 year old male Winterset resident was arrested in Dallas Center for willful injury causing bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury.

April 15, 2019

A 29 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of driving while license denied.

A 33 year old male Guthrie Center resident was arrested in the 20000 block of Lexington Lane, Minburn for violation of a no contact order.

A 42 year old male Waukee resident was cited and released for interference with official acts.

A one vehicle accident was reported in the 25000 block of Quinlan Ave., when the driver lost control on loose gravel and rolled the vehicle into the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,500.

A 37 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of possession of a controlled substance.