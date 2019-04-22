The Community Drop-Off Day will return for the second year on Saturday, June 1.

Perry residents can drop off items from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 1 at the Pattee Park Parking Lots on West 3rd Street.

The City of Perry changed the annual spring clean up from curside collection to a drop-off day last year. City employees will be available to assist with unloading vehicles.

Perry residents may drop off unwanted bicycles, carpet and padding, doors, furniture, windows and miscellaneous junk and bagged garbage for the following fees:Car Load: $5. This includes single items, such as chairs, doors, etc. or loads contained in a car or small SUV.Truck Load: $15. Loads in a large SUV, minivan or pick-up truck.Large Load: $30. Loads in a pick-up truck stacked higher than the cab or loads in a passenger van, flatbed truck or trailer.Appliances: FREE. These items must be dropped off with HW Recycling at the Tennis Court Parking Lot at Pattee Park. All appliances must be empty and cleaned out.Televisions and Monitors: $15 to $30 per item depending on size. These items must be dropped off with HW Recycling at the Tennis Court Parking Lot at Pattee Park.

The City will not accept car, truck or tractor tires, hazardous materials of any kind, batteries of any kind, paint cans (unless empty and/or dried out), brush, concrete, yard waste or garden waste.

If you are unable to deliver the unwanted items to the collection site, the City of Perry will also pick these items up at any time throughout the year at an additional charge. Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 to schedule a special pick-up.

This event is for Perry residents only. Payment must be made in full at the time of drop-off and must be in the form of cash or check.