The Waukee Leadership Institute got a little bigger as 15 area residents were presented with certificates during a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, April 23.

“The graduating class this year was very accomplished. It showed many of the qualities that it takes to be excellent leaders in their respective fields and the community,” WLI President Matt Klein said at the beginning of the ceremony.

The institute helps to develop community leaders through training, networking, mentoring and discussions. Area community residents who enroll in the institute meet every month from September to April, followed by a graduation ceremony.

This year’s graduation ceremony featured a special guest speaker in former governor Tom Vilsack, who also served as the Secretary of Agriculture under President Barack Obama.

Vilsack shared a number of lessons he learned through his various leadership roles with those at the graduation ceremony.

When he moved to Mount Pleasant with his wife, Christie, he found that the city didn’t have the best athletic facilities for the kids. Various bond issues had failed to replace the facilities.

“I came home one night and I proudly proclaimed that I was going to raise the money myself to build a facility for our kids,” Vilsack said.

Though Christie told him that there are typically three rules for success in Mount Pleasant.

“One, you have to be a Republican, two you have to be a Methodist and three, you have to be born here. You are a Democratic Catholic from Pennsylvania,” she said to Vilsack.

Vilsack said he was still able to get young people, individuals, businesses and the city behind the project and eventually, they got the facility they needed for the kids.

“The lesson from this is, in a leadership position, you really don’t know how much you can do until you try to do more than you can do,” he said.

That lesson followed him as he was asked to run for the mayor of Mount Pleasant. He ran and was successful. After becoming mayor, he decided to start holding mayor hours every Thursday night. Though Vilsack said no one came.

It wasn’t until Christie suggested that he move the mayor hours to the library that anyone showed up.

“The point of this story is moving the location from a place of power to a place of comfort and community. It’s important in a leadership position to understand the perspective of others,” Vilsack said.

He moved from being mayor to being a state senator. He was fortunate enough to be mentored by a fellow state senator.

“You have a responsibility to mentor the next generation and you need to be open to be mentored by others. Because at the end of the day, leadership is a constant learning process,” Vilsack said.

He continued to move into a new leadership role as a governor. One of the issues he was passionate about was developing Iowa into the food capital of the world.

The concept was taking what Iowans grow and raise and turning it into various things, including fuel, wind energy, materials and more.

“This seems like a relatively simple idea today, but 20-some years ago nobody got it,” Vilsack said.

Those in his office suggested that he stop talking about the initiative as only seven percent of those polled understood what it was about. Iowans wanted him to instead focus on class sizes, healthcare and other issues.

Still, Vilsack said he continued to talk about the initiative. After leaving the governor’s office, he received a phone call asking him to talk about the food capital initiative during an interview with President-Elect Obama for the Secretary of Agriculture position on his cabinet.

“I share this story because leadership requires perseverance,” Vilsack said. “If you have a vision, if you have an idea, if you have a belief that really matters to you, that defines who you are and what you want done in your leadership position, you need to be patient and persistent because you never know when it will result in you being able to achieve that vision.”