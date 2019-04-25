Waukee Area Christian Services Gala

5 p.m. Friday, April 26 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee.

With proceeds benefiting Dallas County’s disadvantaged individuals and families, the third annual Waukee Area Christian Services fund raising gala will take place on April 26. A social hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The evening will include a silent and live auction, entertainment and a presentation on the organization’s services. This year’s goal is $50,000. Tickets to the gala can be purchased by calling 515-987-5523.

Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Waukee Police Department, 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding your home of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring pills for disposal. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.

Grimes Arbor Day Celebration

9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at Kennybrook South Park, 750 SW Brookside Dr.

The Grimes Arbor Day Celebration is set for April 27 and is free to the public. Refreshments will be served. Rain date is Saturday, May 4. Volunteers may choose to assist with tree planting or community clean-up activities. 20-25 trees will be planted at Kennybrook South Park. Please bring gloves, rake, and shovel, if able. Shoes or work boots (no sandals) are recommended. Select a park or area of trail to adopt for the day by picking up trash. City will provide trash bags and plastic gloves.

Tiny Trot Triathlon

1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at 10225 NW 62nd Ave. Johnston.

Johnston Grimes Fire Department, Johnston Grimes Firefighters’ Association and Johnston-Grimes Professional Fire Fighters Local 4835 are supporting a Special Olympics fundraiser as the event will be held at our JGMFD Station 38 and we will be there to help! Kids will get to participate in a run, fireman’s crawl and a polar plunge. (Distances will vary for age and ability). Find more information at https://www.classy.org/campaign/tiny-tot-triathlon/c219765.

Waukee Spring Clean-Up Week

Monday, April 29 - Saturday, May 4 in Waukee.

The 2019 spring curbside pick-up of large items for City of Waukee garbage customers will be held on usual trash days April 29-May 3. Put bulky waste-like furniture and other similar items (up to five feet in length) on the curb before 7 a.m. Household hazardous waste can be dropped off at Vince Meyer Learning Center (445 5th St.) on Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. During that same time, crews at the 1205 6th Street drop-off site will accept appliances and tires. Hazardous waste, appliances and tires will not be collected from the curb. Residents are strongly encouraged to review www.Waukee.org/cleanup for a full list of accepted items and more details.