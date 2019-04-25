While Des Moines County may not have Planned Parenthood anymore, low-income women in the county can turn to Informed Choices in Burlington for some of the same services.

Informed Choices, a part of Obria Healthcare, has a clinic located at 1013 S. Central Avenue in Burlington, where it provides a variety of services to women.

Services include pregnancy and STD testing, cervical cancer screenings and early prenatal services. They also provide STD services to men.

Informed Choices does teach forms of birth control, but they do not provide medical forms of birth control. However, Informed Choices does teach women about what they call hormone-free birth control. Their hormone-free birth control is comprised of two methods, natural family planning and Fertility Education and Medical Management (FEMM). Neither method involves medication.

"Not all women want to put chemicals in their bodies. This gives women a choice that doesn't involve putting medicine into her body," said Rachel Owens of Informed Choices.

Natural Family Planning, as the name implies, focuses on women tracking when they are fertile and abstaining from sex on the days which she could get pregnant.

For some women, this is easier said than done. For these women, the clinic recommends using FEMM.

FEMM is used to help women who are not able to use Natural Family Planning. The process involves testing to see if any of a woman's hormone levels are off. Once a hormone is determined to be at the wrong level, she receives medication to get those levels back where they should be.

But Informed Choices misses the mark on being a Planned Parenthood replacement in another way as well. Planned Parenthood receives federal funding under Title X as a family planning service. This allows the organization to charge for its services based on a sliding scale. Informed Choices Iowa, does not.

“We’re working on it,” said Owens.

About 60 clinics in Iowa receive Title X funding. Of these clinics, six are Planned Parenthood clinics, 27 are health department clinics and many of the others are clinics under hospitals, such as Great River Medical Center's Family Planning Clinic on Roosevelt Avenue in Burlington.

Another key difference is that Informed Choices does not provide abortions. No Obria clinic does. Informed Choices does provide information about abortions on its website. It also provides counseling to women who have had an abortion and later regretted their choice.

If a woman decided to go through with a medical abortion, also known as the abortion pill, but decided to change her mind before completing the procedure, Informed Choices can offer a procedure that attempts to reverse the process. Results are mixed. Some studies have found a 50 percent success rate of reversing the abortion. Planned Parenthood said the method should not be counted on, since it has only been proven 50 percent effective in a handful of studies.

If a woman decides to go through with her pregnancy, she can get an ultrasound on her first visit to the clinic.

“Pregnant women get prenatal vitamins on their first visit with us,” Owen said.

Informed Choices then tries to match her with an OB/GYN to provide care for her. If she decides she wants to give her baby up for adoption, Informed Choices can help match her to adoption agencies.