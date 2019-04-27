It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

4-9-19

Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 200 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Damages estimated at $300.

4-11-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 500 block of S. 12th St. Estimated loss is $1,075.

Burglary: Kading Properties of Adel reported an attempted burglary in the 29000 block of Old Portland Rd. Damages estimated at $250.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 500 block of Van Fossen Ln. Nothing taken.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 200 block of S. 17th St. Items estimated at $50.

4-12-19

Theft: Kum & Go of Adel reported a theft in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item estimated at $15.

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred at the intersection of Nile Kinnick Dr. S and Greene St. when a sign post belonging to the Department of Transportation was struck. Damages estimated at $200.

4-14-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Greene St. Items estimated at $10,000.