ARREST: 04-09-19 at 1120 hours, Incident 2019-00313- A 22 year old male Waukee resident was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana-1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ARREST: 04-11-19 at 2010 hours, Incident 2019-00333- A 24 year old male Waukee resident was arrested and charged with Driving While License Suspended.

ARREST: 04-14-19 at 1917 hours, Incident 2019-00336- A 27 year old male Waukee resident was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief- 5th Degree.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: 04-08-19 at 0121 hours, Incident #2019-00307 – Waukee officers responded to a report of an unattended death.

DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT: 04-11-19 at 0215 hours, Incident #2019-00319- Waukee officers responded to a report of Domestic Abuse Assault.

ACCIDENT: 04-09-19 at 1527 hours, Incident #2019-00315- A two vehicle accident was reported on SE Alices Road. Damage estimated at $750.

ACCIDENT: 04-10-19 at 0745 hours, Incident #2019-00316- A two vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of Waukee High School. Damage estimated at $1,800.

ACCIDENT: 04-10-19 at 1011 hours, Incident #2019-00318- A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection near the 700 block of E Hickman Road. Damage estimated at $1,500.

ACCIDENT: 04-11-19 at 1516 hours, Incident #2019-00323- A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of SE LA Grant Parkway. Damage estimated at $15,000.

ACCIDENT: 04-11-19 at 1415 hours, Incident #2019-00326- A one vehicle accident was reported in the parking lot of the Waukee High School. Damage estimated at $500.

ACCIDENT: 04-12-19 at 1148 hours, Incident #2019-00327- A two vehicle accident was reported on Hickman Road. Damage estimated at $3,500.

ACCIDENT: 04-12-19 at 1230 hours, Incident #2019-00328- A one vehicle accident was reported. Damage estimated at $2,100.

ACCIDENT: 04-12-19 at 1531 hours, Incident #2019-00330- A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Hickman Road and NE Westgate Drive. Damage estimated at $6,000.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: 04-11-19 at 2153 hours, Incident #2019-00325- A Waukee resident reported vandalism in the 400 block of SE Waco Place. No financial loss reported.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: 04-13-19 at 1750 hours, Incident #2019-00332- The United States Postal Service of Waukee reported Criminal Mischief and Vandalism of property in the 500 block of W Hickman Road. Damage estimated at $500.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: 04-14-19 at 1019 hours, Incident #2019-00334- An area resident reported vandalism in the 1500 block of Greenbriar Circle. Damage estimated at $5.

FORGERY: 04-10-19 at 0946 hours, Incident #2019-00317- A Waukee resident reported forgery in the 2000 block of Brodie Street. Financial loss estimated at $200.

FORGERY: 04-14-19 at 1529 hours, Incident #2019-00335- A Waukee resident reported fraud in the 1300 block of SE LA Grant Parkway. No financial loss estimated.

FOUND PROPERTY: 04-08-19 at 1046 hours, Incident #2019-00310- Waukee Police Officers responded to a report of found property in the 1800 block of Grand Prairie Parkway.

FRAUD: 04-08-19 at 0940 hours, Incident #2019-00308- Taco Bell of Waukee reported fraud in the 900 block of E Hickman Road. No financial loss reported.

FRAUD: 04-11-19 at 1056 hours, Incident #2019-00321- A Waukee resident reported fraud in the 200 block of NE Bobcat Drive. Financial loss estimated at $2798.52.

FRAUD: 04-12-19 at 1725 hours, Incident #2019-00331- A Waukee resident reported fraud in the 800 block of SE Willowbrook Drive. Finacial loss estimated at $288.

THEFT: 04-08-19 at 1332 hours, Incident #2019-00311- A Minneapolis resident reported theft in the 30000 block of Ashworth Road. Items stolen estimated at $50.

THEFT: 04-09-19 at 1814 hours, Incident #2019-00314- Hy-Vee of Waukee reported theft in the 1000 block of E Hickman Road. Items stolen estimated at $74.59.

THEFT: 04-11-19 at 0937 hours, Incident #2019-00320- Hy-Vee Gas of Waukee reported theft in the 1000 block of E Hickman Road. Items stolen estimated at $84.57.

THEFT: 04-11-19 at 1304 hours, Incident #2019-00322- Casey’s of Waukee reported theft in the 1900 block of SE University Avenue. Items stolen estimated at $39.85.

THEFT: 04-12-19 at 1300 hours, Incident #2019-00329- A Waukee resident reported theft in the 200 block of Bel Aire Drive. Items stolen estimated at $500.