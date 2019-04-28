Jefferson Matters: Main Street’s Tower View Team and Home State Bank of Jefferson, Iowa are pleased to announce that Boone resident Anna Modeland’s sculpture has been chosen for the 4th Annual Ring Out for Art Sculpture exhibition. Anna’s sculpture, Flight to Reality, will be on the plaza in Jefferson beginning in May for one year. Ring Out for Art is a juried event. Anna will receive a stipend of $1000 from Home State Bank.

Ring Out for Art is an outdoor sculpture exhibition sponsored by Tower View Team whose mission is to bring public art into their Main Street district on a yearly basis. Other artists chosen for this year are Hilde DeBruyne of Cumming, Iowa with a piece entitled Circle of Trust and Curt Swarm of Mount Pleasant, Iowa with two pieces, North Star and Whooping Crane. Jefferson Matters: Main Street encourages you to visit Jefferson to see Anna’s work and all the artwork on display in their downtown district. Jefferson is home to not only outdoor sculptures but also roof top art, the Mahanay Memorial Carillion Tower, and various other works of art all located in their historic downtown.