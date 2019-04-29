On April 1, 2019, a District Court judge sentenced Stephen Robert Nicholl Embree aka: Stephen Robert Stark, 37 years old, Boone, Iowa, to twenty five years in prison as a result of a guilty verdict from a January 17th jury trial. Because of the nature of the crime Stephen Embree must serve 17.5 years before he will be eligible for parole. The sentence is a result of a guilty verdict on January 17, 2019, when a Boone County jury found Stephen Robert Nicholl Embree guilty on one count of Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree, in violation of Iowa Code section 709.3(1)(b).

According to the testimony at trial, the then-five year old victim testified that Stephen Embree touched her private area over the clothes. Several other witnesses testified that Stephen Embree would be with the victim inside his bedroom sometimes with the door closed and locked. In trial the Boone Police Detective John Mayse testified concerning the investigation.

He testified that after searching Stephen Embree’s phone he found a large number of photos and videos of Stephen Embree with the victim. None of the photos were pornographic but unusual because Stephen Embree is no relation to the victim. The Investigator testified to other findings in the case.

The jury trial began on January 17, 2019, and ended on January 18, with the jury finding Stephen Robert Embree guilty on one count of Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree which is Class B-felony. As a result of the conviction a Boone County District Court judge sentenced Stephen Embree to 25 years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Boone County Attorney Daniel Kolacia tried the case on behalf of the State of Iowa for the prosecution. The City of Boone Police Department handled the investigation.