On Saturday, April 27, the Waukee Police Department opened its doors for four hours as part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Waukee residents dropped off 90 pounds of unwanted or expired medication; the drugs were then disposed of by the DEA. Combined with the 40 pounds that was collected in the department’s drug drop-box in its lobby, 130 pounds will be turned over to the DEA for disposal.

“We really appreciate the effort residents took to rid their medicine cabinets of unused substances,” said Waukee Police Chief John Quinn.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

The Waukee Police Department’s Drug Drop-Box is available in the lobby of the Waukee Public Safety Building, located at 1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway. Prescription medications (no liquids or sharps, please) may be dropped in the box Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. with no questions asked.