IOWA CITY— More than 1,700 current University of Iowa students including two Madrid Natives, Nick Musich and Cheryl Blackmer danced to raise almost $3 million in financial support for the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital as participants in the 25th annual UI Dance Marathon.

During the event Feb. 1-2 at the Iowa Memorial Union, student participants unveiled the total of $2,960,403.25, which supports pediatric oncology patients and their families at the hospital and advances cancer research.

In addition to raising money, the event celebrates the lives of survivors and recognizes those lost.

For 25 years, the University of Iowa Dance Marathon has encompassed the mission of creating and sustaining special projects to provide emotional and financial support for pediatric oncology and bone marrow transplant patients and their families treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“Leading with unyielding bravery, Dance Marathon 26 will celebrate our differences to ignite as one,” said Allie Stutting, executive Director of Dance Marathon. “By embracing inclusion, empowering individuals, and fostering community, we commit to the relentless pursuit of our mission. In a collective effort, we will reflect the resilience of our families to ensure they never fight alone.”

Dance Marathon is the UI’s largest student organization. It has raised almost $28 million since its first event in 1995.