Crews have been busy working on the final stages of the Alice’s Road widening project. So far work has been done to repurpose the old road surface by grinding it up and using it as the base below the surface of the new road. Crews are currently constructing the shoulders and turn lanes along the Alice’s Road and Hickman Road intersection. Paving of Alice’s Road north of Hickman Road is now underway with paving south of Hickman Road to start in early May.

Beginning Monday, May 6, westbound Hickman Road traffic will not be able to turn left (south) onto Alice’s Road as the left turn lane will be closed. This lane is expected to be closed through at least May 17. Some temporary lane shifts are likely to occur on May 3 as well. This closure does not affect traffic coming from Alice’s Road north of Hickman or those turning right from Hickman Road eastbound, south onto Alice’s Road. Westbound Hickman Road drivers should utilize Brick Drive to go south to Olson Drive and ultimately back onto Alice’s Road. See the detour map at www.waukee.org.

The entire project is expected to be completed in June, weather permitting. Sign up for e-mail updates on the project or register for our alert tool Nixle to receive text messages when lanes or streets will be closing.